FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB won't cut negative deposit rate further in coming nine months: traders
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 27, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

ECB won't cut negative deposit rate further in coming nine months: traders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The head quarter of the European Central Bank (ECB) is illuminated with a giant euro sign at the start of the "Luminale, light and building" event in Frankfurt, Germany, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The European Central Bank won’t cut its already negative deposit rate any further over the coming months, according to a majority of euro money market traders polled by Reuters on Monday.

Financial markets went into a frenzy on Friday and global stock markets lost about $2 trillion in value after Britain voted to leave the European Union. That sparked expectations for a new round of emergency policy easing from major central banks.

But 11 of 19 traders said the ECB would not cut the deposit rate from it’s current -0.40 percent in the next nine months.

Two traders expect a 10 basis point cut to the deposit rate in the next three months and the remaining six traders expect a cut in the next six months.

The regular survey of 20 traders showed the ECB would allot 10 billion euros at its 3-month tender and 55 billion euros at its weekly refinancing operation.

That compared to 10.25 billion euros maturing this week from the previous three-month operation and 49.88 billion euros from the prior seven-day tender.

Reporting by Rahul Karunakar; Polling by Shrutee Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.