Banks to borrow 20 billion euros at ECB's July three-month LTRO: Reuters poll
#Business News
July 27, 2015 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

Banks to borrow 20 billion euros at ECB's July three-month LTRO: Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank president Mario Draghi addresses a news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

(Reuters) - Banks will borrow 20 billion euros at the European Central Bank’s three-month refinancing tender this week and 75 billion euros at the weekly operation, a Reuters poll found on Monday.

This is less than the 25.322 billion euros borrowed at the end of April as the market has been further infused with liquidity from ECB’s bond-buying program.

The amount expected to be borrowed in this week’s seven-day tender is similar to last time’s 75.15 billion euros.

Reporting by Krishna Eluri; Polling by Sarbani Haldar; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
