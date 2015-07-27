Banks to borrow 20 billion euros at ECB's July three-month LTRO: Reuters poll

(Reuters) - Banks will borrow 20 billion euros at the European Central Bank’s three-month refinancing tender this week and 75 billion euros at the weekly operation, a Reuters poll found on Monday.

This is less than the 25.322 billion euros borrowed at the end of April as the market has been further infused with liquidity from ECB’s bond-buying program.

The amount expected to be borrowed in this week’s seven-day tender is similar to last time’s 75.15 billion euros.