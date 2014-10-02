Regulators should weigh ban on some bank share bets: Weber

Axel Weber, chairman of UBS AG speaks during the annual meeting of the German business newspaper Handelsblatt in Frankfurt September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

ZURICH (Reuters) - Market regulators should considering banning investors from making some types of bets on falling bank shares in the run up the results of the European Central Bank’s landmark review of euro zone banks, a former ECB board member said.

The ECB tests on 131 of the euro zone’s most important banks could force them to raise capital if they are found not to be strong enough to withstand another crisis. Banks asked to raise capital typically see a sharp fall in their share prices. The ECB has sworn banks to secrecy about their results, but fears of potential leaks ahead of their late October release abound.

UBS chairman Axel Weber, also a former head of Germany’s Bundesbank, warned of potential troubles in the trading of banks where investors expect a negative result.

“There are aggressive investors who want to use naked short-selling on the securities of these companies and want to sell in anticipation,” Weber said in an interview with Austrian newspaper Der Standard.

“That creates substantial pressure, which is why one should consider a temporary ban on these instruments.”

Short sellers sell borrowed shares in the hope they can be bought back at a lower price. Naked short-selling involves selling shares without first borrowing them.

Temporary bans on naked short-selling are often invoked when banks are perceived to be in trouble and their share prices are falling sharply.

Earlier in 2014, Portugal’s CMVM market regulator temporarily banned naked short-selling of shares in troubled Portuguese lender Banco Espirito Santo and Espirito Santo Financial Group (ESFG), a holding company of the Espirito Santo family when shares in both went into freefall as the family’s business empire came undone.

On the ECB tests generally, Weber said banks were more stable than before the financial crisis but he expected some to come out of the stress tests needing to turn to state bailout funds or to markets to raise additional capital, a scenario which could lead to some market upheaval.