ECB's bond-buying could worsen bond scarcity in repo markets

LONDON (Reuters) - European Central Bank bond-buying will cause problems in securitized lending markets over time if no action is taken to free up collateral, a senior official from trade body ICMA said on Tuesday.

The International Capital Markets Association represents brokers. It is concerned that the ECB’s quantitative easing program will compound the impact on liquidity in bond and securities repurchase or repo markets of pending regulation intended to insure against a breakdown of market infrastructure.

Some market participants say QE, launched last week, is already distorting the repo market, where securities such as government bonds are exchanged for short-term cash.

“There’s no doubt in our mind that QE is another factor which further increases the pressure on collateral because it’s taking securities out of the collateral market,” said David Hiscock, ICMA’s senior director, market practice and regulatory policy. “The effect of that is one which will grow over time as ECB QE proceeds.”

He added, however that “for the time being, it has not precipitated any significant difficulties”.

The ECB is pursuing QE just as the market is facing new European rules requiring market participants to complete failed trades in a way that ICMA says will potentially damage liquidity and could drive up costs for investors in bond and repo markets.

ICMA warned last month that the number of failed trades could soar if the rules are implemented in their current form as planned next year.