Schaeuble says low interest rates are temporary
#Credit Markets
June 5, 2014 / 11:07 AM / 3 years ago

Schaeuble says low interest rates are temporary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday ahead of an expected rate cut by the European Central Bank (ECB) that low interest rates were only a temporary solution to the euro zone’s woes.

Speaking at a news conference with Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan, Schaeuble said he had every confidence in the ECB, noting that it had taken wise decisions in the past.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Madeline Chambers

