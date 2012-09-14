ECB not in talks on Spanish bailout: spokeswoman

NICOSIA (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is not negotiating alongside the International Monetary Fund a rescue package for Spain worth potentially 300 billion euros, a spokeswoman said on Friday, denying an earlier newspaper report.
“The reporting is unfounded. No negotiations are ongoing. It would be up to Spanish authorities to make a request,” the spokeswoman said. “The conditionality required as a prerequisite of the ECB’s (Outright Market Transactions) is known.”
Dutch financial daily Het Financieele Dagblad reported on Friday, without naming its sources, that the ECB and IMF were in negotiations.
Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Annika Breidthardt