ECB watchdog says bank safety checks running according to plan

The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) is pictured prior to the bank's monthly news conference in Frankfurt July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Efforts by the European Central Bank to collect reams of lending data from leading euro zone banks are almost done, and plans to complete safety checks are running according to plan, the ECB’s top financial supervisor said on Wednesday.

Daniele Nouy, the head of the new banking watchdog at the ECB, said preparations for the so-called asset quality review, or AQR, which aims to test bank’s balance sheets, were on track for a timely finish.

“The AQR data collections have been almost fully completed,” Nouy said in a presentation.

The ECB’s Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) is preparing to oversee around 120 banks as the leading European watchdog from Nov. 4.