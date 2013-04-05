FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Nowotny says bank supervision quality utmost
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 5, 2013 / 4:01 PM / 4 years ago

ECB's Nowotny says bank supervision quality utmost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Austrian National Bank (OeNB) Governor and ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny gestures as he briefs the media during a news conference in Vienna March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - The quality of a new banking supervisory mechanism for Europe is more important than how soon it starts work, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Friday.

“I think it is not so important when this system becomes effective - it is important that it becomes a very well-functioning system. This is a field where you are not allowed to make any mistakes,” Nowotny said during a speech in Vienna.

“The priority has to be the quality, not the timing of this new system,” he said of the new supervisor, which is to be set up under the roof of the ECB.

ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said earlier there was a danger the planned supervisor would not be operational early next year as scheduled.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Ron Askew

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.