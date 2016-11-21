FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
ECB's Villeroy says after Brexit Europe should develop attractive financial industry
#Business News
November 21, 2016 / 3:41 PM / 9 months ago

ECB's Villeroy says after Brexit Europe should develop attractive financial industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Governor of the Bank of France Francois Villeroy de Galhau attends a news conference held at the close of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Chengdu in Southwestern China's Sichuan province, Sunday, July 24, 2016.Ng Han Guan/Pool

MADRID (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Francois Villeroy said on Monday it was more important after Britain's vote to leave the European Union for the euro area to develop an attractive single financial market.

Bank of France Governor Villeroy also said European institutions should encourage "pan-European banks" once a euro area banking union is complete.

"Once we have our own banking house in order, once we have a banking union and there has been a tremendous progress in the euro area ... it would be very useful to have cross border banks and European banks within the eurozone," he told a conference in Madrid.

Reporting by Angus Berwick and Jesus Aguado

