9 months ago
Decisions on ECB asset buys not limited to Dec meeting: Villeroy
#Business News
November 24, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 9 months ago

Decisions on ECB asset buys not limited to Dec meeting: Villeroy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Governor of the Bank of France Francois Villeroy de Galhau attends a press conference after the Franco-German Financial Council meeting in Berlin, Germany, September 23, 2016.Axel Schmidt

PARIS (Reuters) - Decisions about the future of the ECB's asset purchase program could be made at more than just its December meeting, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in an interview published on Thursday.

The European Central Bank is set to review at a Dec. 8 meeting whether and how to extend its 80 billion euros monthly bond purchases. Sources have told Reuters the program is all but certain to continue beyond its current March deadline.

"As for post-March, we will take stock of our progress and we will decide in a pragmatic approach," Villeroy, who is also head of the Bank of France, told Spanish newspaper Expansion.

"We have a couple of meetings ahead to do that, starting in December. And we have many options open for our APP (asset purchase program)," Villeroy added.

While a sudden stop should be ruled out, Villeroy said that the ECB would have to look closely at adapting the program.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Toby Chopra

