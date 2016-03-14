FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Villeroy says priority to boost financing for real economy
March 14, 2016 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

ECB's Villeroy says priority to boost financing for real economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Union (EU) flags fly in front of the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s latest monetary easing efforts are aimed in particular at getting banks lending to households and business, ECB governing council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday.

New ultra-cheap loans to banks, announced as part of a broader package by the ECB on Thursday, were not intended to offset the cost of negative deposit rates for banks that park cash at the ECB, but rather at encouraging lending, Villeroy said.

“Our priority, and we made a point of it, is financing the real economy,” Villeroy said at the presentation of 2015 results of the Bank of France, where he is also the governor.

He added that the ECB’s decision to buy corporate bonds alongside government bonds already was an important step in securing companies access to financing.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Maya Nikolaeva

