ECB's Visco says no fixed end to QE: paper
#Business News
January 26, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

ECB's Visco says no fixed end to QE: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - There is no fixed end to the European Central Bank’s government bond-buying program, governing council member Ignazio Visco told a German paper.

“There is no fixed end to the program that we have decided on,” Visco told Handelsblatt in an interview published on Monday, adding it was also vital that euro zone economies implement their structural reforms and consolidate their budgets.

Visco also warned that the ECB should not be overburdened in the current situation.

“Mario Draghi is not responsible for everything,” he said.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Kim Coghill

