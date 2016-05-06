ECB's Visco says ultra-low rates drives risk taking

FLORENCE, Italy (Reuters) - Keeping interest rates low for a long time encourages investors to buy riskier assets in an effort to boost their earnings, but this is not necessarily a bad thing, ECB Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said on Friday

“It is true that there are risks in keeping an accommodative monetary policy with ultra-low interest rates for a very long period of time, because it leads to a hunt for riskier investments with higher returns,” Visco said in Florence presenting a book he wrote.

“From a certain point of view I don’t believe pushing (investors) to take on more risks is an evil,” he added.