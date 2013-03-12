FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone crisis not over, says ECB's Weidmann
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 12, 2013 / 10:27 AM / in 5 years

Euro zone crisis not over, says ECB's Weidmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President of German Bundesbank Jens Weidmann speaks on the podium during the Frankfurt Euro Finance Week in Frankfurt November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The euro zone crisis is not over and governments must tackle the roots of their troubles with reforms, Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann said on Tuesday, adding that France’s reform drive seems to have gone off track.

“The crisis is not over despite the recent calm on financial markets,” Weidmann, a member of the European Central Bank’s policymaking Governing Council, told a news conference to present the Bundesbank’s 2012 results.

There was uncertainty about the reform course in Italy and Cyprus, he said, adding: “The reform course in France seems to have floundered”.

Reporting by Eva Kuehnen and Paul Carrel. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.