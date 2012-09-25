FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Weidmann says not alone in ECB bond buying concerns: paper
#Business News
September 25, 2012 / 10:19 PM / in 5 years

ECB's Weidmann says not alone in ECB bond buying concerns: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann has reiterated his opposition to the European Central Bank’s bond-buying plan and said he believes others on the ECB council share his concerns, even though they gave it their backing.

In an interview with Switzerland’s Neue Zuercher Zeitung made available late on Tuesday, Weidmann said that although the announcement of the plan had affected markets, “short-term financial market movements cannot be a guide for central bank policy.”

“I am certainly not the only one in the council who has concerns about the bond-buying program. Despite the broad majority in favor of the program I am sure that some colleagues share my worries.”

Asked whether he thought the ECB should publish the minutes of its monetary policy meetings, he said the issue of transparency should not hinge on the minutes alone.

“There is little reason not to present more openly the arguments made in the council. But that doesn’t mean naming the council members,” he said.

Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Mark Heinrich
