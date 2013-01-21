FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Weidmann says bond buy conditions problematic: paper
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 21, 2013 / 12:04 AM / 5 years ago

ECB's Weidmann says bond buy conditions problematic: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President of German Bundesbank Jens Weidmann speaks on the podium during the Frankfurt Euro Finance Week in Frankfurt November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s demand for governments to reform their economies as a condition for the ECB buying their debt could compromise central bank independence, governing council member Jens Weidmann was quoted as saying on Monday.

Weidmann, who also heads Germany’s Bundesbank, was the only ECB policymaker to vote against the Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) program, which enables the ECB to buy government bonds of heavily-indebted countries against reform promises.

Commenting on the reform conditions in the yet-to-be-activated OMT program, Weidmann told Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter: “It is an attempt to get governments to tackle the causes.”

“This makes it dependent on governments, which is problematic,” he said.

He made the comments in a joint interview with Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat. On its website, the Finnish paper reported on Sunday he warned against relying on the ECB as the only crisis manager.

Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Sophie Hares

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.