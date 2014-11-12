FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bundesbank chief warns on perils of state bond buys
November 12, 2014 / 6:02 PM / 3 years ago

Bundesbank chief warns on perils of state bond buys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President of the German federal reserve (Deutsche Bundesbank) Jens Weidmann smiles during an open day of the Bundesbank in Frankfurt July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

PASSAU Germany (Reuters) - The president of Germany’s Bundesbank has said the European Central Bank is right to pursue an expansionary monetary policy but that buying state bonds would incentivise euro zone countries to take on new debt.

Speaking at an event in Germany on Wednesday, Jens Weidmann conceded that inflation was likely to stay low.

“The expansionary monetary policy is fundamentally appropriate,” he said. “And it is understandable that the ECB’s governing council has discussed additional measures and will continue to discuss this.”

But he warned that buying state bonds could encourage euro zone governments to take on new debt.

“As well as the legal limits, the buying of state bonds would create wrong incentives, in particular encouraging indebtedness of euro zone countries,” he said.

Reporting by Andreas Framke; Writing by John O'Donnell; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

