Jens Weidmann speaks on the podium during the Frankfurt Euro Finance Week in Frankfurt November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Inflation pressures are easing in the euro zone and price expectations are firmly anchored, European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann said on Tuesday.

“Inflation pressure is easing,” Weidmann told a news conference after presenting the German Bundesbank’s 2012 results.