Australian billionaire Packer may be eyeing deal on Echo

MELBOURNE/SYDNEY (Reuters) - Billionaire James Packer would be open to an alliance with Singapore casino operator Genting (GENS.SI) to further his ambitions in Australia, where he is trying to wrest control of rival Echo Entertainment EGP.AX, a source said on Tuesday.

Packer wants to increase his 10 percent stake in Echo, a $3 billion Australian casino company that owns Sydney’s only casino, and use Echo’s license to attract more Asian high-rollers.

Asia’s casino world generates about $45 billion in annual revenue, and Packer, Genting and Las Vegas rivals such as Sands (LVS.N) are racing to expand in the region.

The source told Reuters that Packer could do a deal with Genting, Echo’s newest shareholder, after a newspaper reported the two planned to meet for talks.

“Packer will look at all options to acquire Echo,” which could include an alliance with Genting, the source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The source, who declined to be named because the matter is confidential, said Packer has not yet met with Genting.

Genting on Friday said it has taken an unspecified stake in Echo. Under Australian listing rules, any stake of more than 5.0 percent must be declared.

Genting Chairman Lim Kok Thay and Packer are expected to meet to discuss a possible agreement that could include Packer’s plans for Echo and a potential entry for Genting to Macau thanks to Packer’s interests there, Australian newspaper reports said on Tuesday.

Packer’s company Crown Ltd (CWN.AX) owns about a third of Melco Crown Entertainment 6683.HK, which owns fast-growing casinos in Asia’s gambling capital Macau. Genting missed out on a concession in Macau over a decade ago.

Analysts said Packer, Australia’s fourth-richest person, may be willing to offer part of that stake to Genting in order to win Genting’s support for a bid for Echo.

“Perhaps he uses that as a bargaining chip to sell it off to Genting in exchange for their support in (Packer) getting hold of Echo,” said Constellation Capital Management portfolio manager Brian Han.

Packer wants to use Echo’s license to build a new casino complex in Sydney near the Star casino, and has been agitating for change at Echo. On Friday, he succeeded in ousting the company’s chairman.

“James Packer has this grand vision that Australia is Asianising and as people there become more consumption-based, what better way to capitalize on that than to provide a gambling facility with the Sydney Harbour Bridge in the background,” said Han. Constellation does not hold shares in Echo or Crown.

A Packer spokesman did not return calls seeking comment. Genting declined to comment.

A MATURE MARKET

Genting, Southeast Asia’s largest gaming group, has built up a war chest of S$3.9 billion ($3.1 billion), leading to speculation it may be preparing for an acquisition.

Vincent Khoo, an analyst at UOB Kay Hian in Kuala Lumpur, said Genting has the ambition to be a global player, “which includes having a footprint in Australia and the financial muscle to do so.”

But he added that the casino market in Australia was mature and it would be difficult to entice more Asian and Chinese VIPs because of the long travel time.

Echo on Tuesday asked for a trading halt in its shares as it plans to tap shareholders for a capital raising, which analysts said was most likely to shore up its balance sheet and not related to a possible takeover defense.

Echo, which also owns three casinos in Queensland state including Jupiter’s on the Gold Coast, gave no details on the size of its planned capital raising but analysts said the timing was opportunistic.

Shares in Echo have gained a quarter so far this year, comfortably outperforming the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index , which is flat.

Nomura analyst Nick Berry said the proceeds would most likely be used to cut debt after the company’s gearing level nudged the top end of his comfort range after a writedown on the VIP business.

Last month, Echo said it would book a writedown of A$29.9 million ($29.5 million) for its international VIP business, after a junket partner called SilkStar collapsed leaving bad debts and the high-roller business came in below target.

Analysts have said the Sydney casino’s refurbishment costing some A$870 million has not led to a substantial pick-up in revenue.