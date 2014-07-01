FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany sees no obstacles to green energy law after EU court ruling
#Environment
July 1, 2014 / 9:55 AM / 3 years ago

Germany sees no obstacles to green energy law after EU court ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel gestures during a debate in the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel believes a ruling by the European Union’s top court on Tuesday has removed any lingering EU obstacles to Berlin’s renewable energy law.

“The European Court of Justice has send a clear signal on the continued support of renewable energy in Europe,” Gabriel said in a statement after the court ruled that Sweden’s scheme for supporting renewable energy was compatible with EU law.

“I am assuming now that there are no more state-aid related obstacles to the German renewable energy law.”

Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
