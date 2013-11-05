Eclipse Resources considering IPO next year: CEO

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Eclipse Resources, an oil and gas company focused on drilling in Ohio’s Utica shale formation, is considering an initial public offering that could come around the middle of next year, the company’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

The company, which is backed by private equity firm EnCap Investments, has over 90,000 acres in the Utica and another 20,000 acres in the Marcellus shale, also in Ohio.

One person familiar with the matter estimated that the company could have a market capitalization of more than $5 billion.

“We think it’s an exciting asset. We are looking at all options out there - an IPO certainly being one of them,” Eclipse CEO Benjamin Hulburt told Reuters in an interview.

He declined to speculate about the value of the company after a potential IPO.

Hulburt said the company has not selected an underwriter, nor has it settled on how much money it would attempt to raise in an offering.

According to Hulburt, it was highly unlikely that the company would file for an IPO this year.

“If we did do anything, it’s probably mid next year,” he said.

Hulburt said that the company hasn’t settled on an exit strategy yet - it would also consider a sale at the right price.

“We’re considering all our different exit opportunities or growth through an IPO - they’re all on the table right now,” he said.

But an initial public offering might currently present returns that a sale could not. Eclipse shares some acreage with Antero Resources Corp (AR.N), which had a stronger than expected market debut earlier this year.

Warburg Pincus-backed Antero’s IPO valued the oil and gas company at more than $11 billion. The company’s shares rose around 25 percent in their market debut and have held on to their gains, meaning Antero is currently worth around $14 billion.

“The Antero IPO is very exciting,” Hulburt said. “Certainly the IPO market is very strong right now. But it’s also an early stage company right now and there are some hurdles that we’d like to get accomplished before we look at what the next stage is.”

Hulburt previously co-founded Rex Energy (REXX.O) in 2001 and took that company public in 2007.