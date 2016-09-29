CDC concludes probe into flour-linked E.coli outbreak

A general view of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia September 30, 2014.

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Thursday it had concluded an investigation into a multi-state E.coli outbreak linked to flour produced at a General Mills Inc plant in Kansas City, Missouri.

The outbreak had affected 63 people across 24 states, the CDC said. (bit.ly/2cZnTTJ)

General Mills in May issued a voluntary recall of about 10 million pounds of flour and expanded it in July. [nL1N18S1UT]

However, the CDC warned on Thursday that illnesses are expected to continue as flour products have long shelf lives and may still be in people's homes.