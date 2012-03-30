Economic growth gauge rises in latest week: ECRI

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A measure of future U.S. economic growth rose in the latest week, and the growth rate on an annualized basis was non-negative for the first time since August, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index rose to 125.9 from a revised 125.4 in the week ended March 23.

The index’s annualized growth rate rose to 0.0 percent from a revised minus 0.8 percent a week earlier. It was originally reported at minus 0.4 percent.

The growth rate was the first non-negative reading since the week of August 12, according to ECRI.