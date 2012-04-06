Economic growth gauge rises in latest week: ECRI

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A measure of future economic growth rose in the latest week, as did the growth rate on an annualized basis, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index rose to 126.5 in the week ended March 30 from 125.8 the previous week.

The index’s annualized growth rate rose to 1.0 percent from 0.0 percent a week earlier.

It was the highest level for the index since August 5 and the highest level for the growth rate since August 12, according to ECRI.