FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Economic growth gauge rises in latest week: ECRI
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 6, 2012 / 2:56 PM / in 6 years

Economic growth gauge rises in latest week: ECRI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A measure of future economic growth rose in the latest week, as did the growth rate on an annualized basis, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index rose to 126.5 in the week ended March 30 from 125.8 the previous week.

The index’s annualized growth rate rose to 1.0 percent from 0.0 percent a week earlier.

It was the highest level for the index since August 5 and the highest level for the growth rate since August 12, according to ECRI.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.