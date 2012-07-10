Fed's Bullard - Europe weighs but Fed policy appropriate

WASHINGTON, July 10 (Reuters) - The European debt crisis and disappointing growth in the United States and China are worrisome but U.S. monetary policy is correct as it stands, a top U.S. Federal Reserve policymaker said on Tuesday.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in a speech to the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum in London that he believes that “monetary policy is appropriately calibrated given the current macroeconomic situation.”

Policymakers are coming to terms with the possibility the euro area sovereign debt crisis could be more painful and more protracted than previously believed, Bullard added.

“The most likely way forward continues to be a long period of debt paydown and sluggish growth, both in Europe and the U.S., and that the most pressing policy issue is to accept this path and prevent any additional problems from developing as we press ahead,” he said in prepared remarks.