FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Bullard - Europe weighs but Fed policy appropriate
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2012 / 10:12 AM / 5 years ago

Fed's Bullard - Europe weighs but Fed policy appropriate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 10 (Reuters) - The European debt crisis and disappointing growth in the United States and China are worrisome but U.S. monetary policy is correct as it stands, a top U.S. Federal Reserve policymaker said on Tuesday.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in a speech to the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum in London that he believes that “monetary policy is appropriately calibrated given the current macroeconomic situation.”

Policymakers are coming to terms with the possibility the euro area sovereign debt crisis could be more painful and more protracted than previously believed, Bullard added.

“The most likely way forward continues to be a long period of debt paydown and sluggish growth, both in Europe and the U.S., and that the most pressing policy issue is to accept this path and prevent any additional problems from developing as we press ahead,” he said in prepared remarks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.