Bullard say less pressure on Fed at current yields

July 10 (Reuters) - A fall in yields on U.S. government bonds has taken some of the pressure for further action to stimulate the economy off the Federal Reserve’s policymaking committee, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Monday.

“On Treasury yields in the U.S. they are extremely low, I think the fact that there has been a fairly dramatic flight to safety has pushed these yields lower, I think it has taken some of the pressure off the FOMC,” Bullard, who is not a voter on policy this year, told a conference in London.