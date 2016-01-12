BoJ's Kuroda: Japan inflation improving steadily

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The trend for inflation in Japan is improving, helped by a strengthening of the country’s labor market, but the Bank of Japan is only halfway to its target of 2 percent inflation, its governor said on Tuesday.

Haruhiko Kuroda also said in remarks he had been due to give in Paris that he believed monetary policy in Japan and the euro zone would succeed “in the near future”.

Kuroda canceled his participation in the conference organized by the Bank of France but his speech notes were distributed to media.