BoJ's Kuroda: Japan inflation improving steadily
January 12, 2016 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

BoJ's Kuroda: Japan inflation improving steadily

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - - The trend for inflation in Japan is improving, helped by a strengthening of the country’s labor market, but the Bank of Japan is only halfway to its target of 2 percent inflation, its governor said on Tuesday.

Haruhiko Kuroda also said in remarks he had been due to give in Paris that he believed monetary policy in Japan and the euro zone would succeed “in the near future”.

Kuroda canceled his participation in the conference organized by the Bank of France but his speech notes were distributed to media.

Reporting by William Schomberg

