IMF sees tepid 2014 recovery in emerging Europe

VIENNA (Reuters) - Central, eastern and southeastern Europe is poised for just a “tepid” economic recovery this year, lagging other emerging markets even as major western trading partners rebound, a senior IMF official told Reuters on Monday.

Aasim Husain, deputy director of the International Monetary Fund’s European department, said countries with large current account and fiscal imbalances still risked market buffeting as central banks in advanced economies unwind extra-loose policy.

He also expressed concern that rising non-performing bank loans are weighing on potential growth in the region, although he held out prospects that bad loans could peak this year should economic growth continue to gain pace.

Husain said the emerging Europe region remains far removed from a robust recovery as capital flows are still below pre-crisis levels, foreign banks that dominate the region are hoarding capital and investment is staying weak.

“I expect that (growth) will be in the ballpark of about 2.5 percent for 2014. That compares with an estimate of about 1.75 percent for 2013,” he said in an interview.

That is well below growth above 5 percent that marked the boom years as formerly Communist countries started to close the gap with wealthier western lands. It also lags expected expansion of 4-5 percent in other emerging markets.

Faced with higher capital requirements at home, foreign banks have been deleveraging - cutting their funding for lending via local units in the region.

“I think deleveraging - and by that I mean the reduction of external funding of banks in the ... region, not necessarily the asset side of their balance sheets - is going to continue,” he said. That means domestic funding has to take up the slack.

Emerging markets around the world were shaken last year on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would start scaling back its stimulus program of monthly purchases of bonds, which prompted many investors to repatriate funds from riskier markets.

And while the Fed’s actual start of “tapering” has not created big shock waves, some central, eastern and southeastern European countries still face risks.

“I think the initial worries people had might have been a bit overblown, but I don’t think we’re scot free out of the woods yet,” Husain said, citing countries with big current account deficits or large budget gaps.

“The externally vulnerable ones, the ones that did see bigger responses in the middle of 2013 - Turkey, Ukraine, Serbia - going forward I would expect that the same ones are going to be the more vulnerable,” he said.

“But in addition the ones with the largest fiscal financing needs - I‘m thinking Hungary, Croatia, Serbia and Ukraine - these economies have greater vulnerability and at least face the risk of more turbulence if markets react in a similar knee-jerk fashion to future unwinding.”

On the other hand, dismantling non-standard stimulus steps would likely accompany a growth pickup that would benefit everyone, helping to offset a shift to higher interest rates.