FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone economy to contract in 2013, turn in first quarter: Nowotny
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 16, 2013 / 9:11 AM / in 5 years

Euro zone economy to contract in 2013, turn in first quarter: Nowotny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - The euro zone economy will contract in 2013, but its turning point should be in the first three months of the year and growth will resume in 2014, European Central Bank governing council member Ewald Nowotny said on Wednesday.

“For the euro area as a whole, we foresee still a decline in 2013, but we do think that the turning point will be in the first quarter,” Nowotny said at a Euromoney conference in Vienna.

“For 2014 we do expect a clear revival for economic growth.”

Reporting by Michael Shields and Michael Winfrey; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.