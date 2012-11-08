FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Draghi: economic outlook weak, not improving
#Business News
November 8, 2012

Draghi: economic outlook weak, not improving

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank expects the euro zone economy to remain poor, ECB President Mario Draghi said after the bank left interest rates unchanged on Thursday.

“Economic activity in the euro area is expected to remain weak,” Draghi told his regular monthly news conference after the ECB held its main interest rate at 0.75 percent.

He noted that recent economic surveys did not signal any improvement heading to the end of the year.

Highlighting weakness in the economy, German business confidence fell last month to its lowest since February 2010 and euro zone manufacturing shrank for the 15th month running

Draghi reiterated the ECB’s view that inflation, which eased to an estimated 2.5 percent in October, would fall below 2 percent next year. The central bank targets inflation of close to but below 2 percent.

Writing by Paul Carrel. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.

