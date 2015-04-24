European governments have largely failed to reform: EU document

RIGA (Reuters) - Governments have failed to implement most of the economic reforms recommended by the European Commission, according to a document seen by Reuters that was presented to European finance ministers on Friday in Riga.

“Implementation on the ground has been poor. About one fourth of recommendations has been followed by satisfactory implementation,” said the document.

“In this context, the finding that the pace of reforms has slowed in a majority of EU economies in the past two years is hardly encouraging,” said the document that formed the basis of a discussion among ministers at the meeting in Riga.