France's Sapin welcomes rise in business morale

French Finance Minister Michel Sapin (L) and Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron speak together during the questions to the government session before the vote on the 2015 budget bill at the National Assembly in Paris November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Michel Sapin on Tuesday welcomed data showing a greater-than-expected rise in business morale in the euro zone’s second largest economy in November.

Data from national statistics agency INSEE earlier showed that overall business confidence rose to 94 this month from 91 in October.

Within that, the closely-watched industrial morale reading ticked up to 99 this month from 98 in October, two points higher than that expected by analysts.

Readings for the construction and wholesale sectors also gained.

“These results go in the right direction, they must now be consolidated in the coming months,” Sapin said in a written statement to Reuters.