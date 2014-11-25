FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French econ min Macron: govt needs to cut spending for fiscal consolidation
November 25, 2014 / 1:36 AM / 3 years ago

French econ min Macron: govt needs to cut spending for fiscal consolidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron reacts during the questions to the government session before the vote on the 2015 budget bill at the National Assembly in Paris November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

TOKYO (Reuters) - French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday the government has to take steps to make public debt more sustainable by cutting government expenditure.

Macron, in a speech at a conference in Tokyo, said France has to cut both government spending and welfare spending.

European Union officials are considering fining France for failing to cut its budget deficit, although the euro zone’s second-biggest economy, a driving force in the creation of the shared currency, could yet be spared the unprecedented punishment.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
