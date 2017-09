French President Francois Hollande attends the second working session of the G20 Summit at Constantine Palace in Strelna near St. Petersburg, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Dimitar Dilkoff/Pool

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande welcomed a joint call by G20 leaders at a summit on Friday to increase the momentum of the global recovery.

“We have tangible results on growth and jobs,” Hollande, who over the past year has led a campaign within the euro zone against fiscal austerity, told a news conference after the summit in the Russian city of St. Petersburg.