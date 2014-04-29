German inflation picks up, points to higher euro zone rate

BERLIN (Reuters) - German annual inflation accelerated in April, preliminary data showed, potentially pushing up the euro zone rate but economists said the lower-than-expected increase would complicate the European Central Bank’s dilemma on whether to act.

Euro zone inflation is running at 0.5 percent and concerns about deflation are rife. Data due out on Wednesday is expected to show inflation in the single currency bloc picking up to 0.8 percent in April but that would still be well below the ECB’s medium-term target of just below 2 percent.

On Monday ECB President Mario Draghi played down the likelihood of any imminent money-printing to buy assets, saying that while low inflation would persist, quantitative easing remained a way off, according to a source.

Consumer prices harmonized to compare with other European Union countries - the measure of inflation used by the European Central Bank - rose by 1.1 percent in April in Europe’s biggest economy, data from the statistics office showed.

That was less than the 1.3 percent forecast in a Reuters poll and compared with 0.9 percent in March.

“The increase is slightly too small to really lean back and relax... It’s clearly going to give them a headache,” said ING senior economist Carsten Brzeski.

“If the increase in euro zone inflation tomorrow is also only as small as the German HICP increase, the chances of action have increased, combined with today’s disappointing monetary data,” he added.

Data on Tuesday showed lending to euro zone households and companies declined further in March and money supply growth slowed.

ECB President Vitor Constancio said on Monday April’s inflation figures for the euro zone should not alone trigger a policy change because “it’s not just one or two numbers that matter”.