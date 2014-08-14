Table: U.S. July import prices fall 0.2 percent

(Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

July June (Prev) July14/13

ALL IMPORTS -0.2 0.1 0.1 0.8

Petroleum -1.2 1.1 1.4 1.7

Nonpetroleum unch -0.1 -0.2 0.7

Food, Feed, Drink 1.0 -1.6 -1.7 3.0

Industrial Supplies -0.6 0.6 0.7 1.8

Capital Goods unch unch unch -0.1

Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.8 0.1 unch -0.9

Consumer Goods ExAutos 0.1 unch unch 0.9

July June (Prev) July14/13

ALL EXPORTS unch -0.4 -0.4 0.4

Agricultural -2.2 -1.7 -1.8 -2.9

Non-Agricultural 0.3 -0.3 -0.3 0.9

Food, Feed, Drink -1.6 -1.5 -1.6 -1.7

Industrial Supplies 0.6 -1.0 -1.0 0.8

Capital Goods -0.1 unch 0.1 0.8

Motor Vehicles,Parts unch 0.1 0.1 0.5

Consumer Goods ExAutos 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.3

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. July import prices -0.3 percent

U.S. July export prices -0.1 percent