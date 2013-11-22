FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ Kuroda: ready to make adjustment if inflation goal threatened
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 22, 2013 / 12:36 AM / 4 years ago

BOJ Kuroda: ready to make adjustment if inflation goal threatened

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda listens to a reporter's question during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated on Friday that the central bank stands ready to make necessary adjustments if risks to the economy threatened its inflation target.

The economy is growing in line with the bank’s projections and the 2 percent inflation goal will likely be achieved by the fiscal year to March 2016, Kuroda told the lower house financial affairs committee.

“While domestic demand remains firm, external demand is expected to grow moderately,” he said, adding that a favorable cycle of rising production, incomes and expenditures is occurring in the Japanese economy.

The BOJ retained on Thursday the massive monetary stimulus put in place in April, under which it aims to achieve 2 percent inflation in roughly two years by doubling base money through asset purchases.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.