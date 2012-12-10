OECD sees emerging signs of upturn in China economy

PARIS (Reuters) - Economic growth appears to be gathering traction in the United States and Britain, while the economies of China and Italy may be about to show an upturn, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said on Monday.

Signals continue to point to weak growth in Germany, France and the euro currency zone as a whole, however, and likewise in Japan, Russia and Canada, the Paris-based OECD said in a statement on its monthly composite leading indicator.