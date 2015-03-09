OECD: Euro zone growth gaining pace, others stable

People walk on a shopping street in the southern German town of Konstanz January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

PARIS, March 9 (Reuters) - The euro zone is increasingly

contributing to an improvement in global economic growth

prospects, according to a forward-looking indicator the

Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development published

on Monday.

The OECD said its leading indicator, designed to detect

changes in economic prospects, showed ”positive change in growth

momentum in the euro area and stable growth momentum in most

other major economies and the OECD area as a whole.”

The indicator, expressed as an index where 100 denotes the

long-term average, rose to 100.7 for the euro zone as a whole

from 100.6 in the preceding month’s report, and rose also for

the OECD group of mostly wealthy economies, to 100.4 from 100.3.

The U.S. reading was stable at 100.2 and for Japan it stayed

at 99.8. In large non-OECD economies, the index rose to 99.1 in

China from 99.0. It edged higher too in Brazil and India but

fell in Russia to 99.3 from 99.5.

Within the euro zone, the reading for Germany rose to 99.7

from 99.6 while in France it rose to 100.6 from 100.5. It nudged

higher too in Italy, to 101.2 from 101.0.