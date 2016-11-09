FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Growth pickup on cards in big emerging economies: OECD
#Business News
November 9, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 10 months ago

Growth pickup on cards in big emerging economies: OECD

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Vehicles are seen through a window as they drive on Guomao Bridge during rush hour in Beijing, China, November 7, 2016.Jason Lee

PARIS (Reuters) - Economic growth seems to be gaining momentum in China and India as well as other emerging market economies such as Brazil and Russia, according to a monthly indicator published by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

The Paris-based think tank said its latest composite leading indicator (CLI), which aims to flag turning points in economic activity, pointed to stable growth momentum in the OECD area as a whole and improving growth momentum in big emerging economies.

Stable growth momentum is anticipated in the United States, Japan and the euro area as a whole, including France and Italy, it said.

Stable growth momentum is also expected over the short-term in Britain, it said, while adding that "uncertainty persists about the nature of the agreement the UK will eventually conclude with the EU".

In Germany and in Canada, the latest leading indicator pointed to growth gaining momentum, the OECD said.

Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
