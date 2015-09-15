FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OECD head says sees further cut to global growth forecasts
September 15, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

OECD head says sees further cut to global growth forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development intends to cut its forecasts for global growth with significant cuts to its outlook for some regions, the secretary general of the Paris-based think tank said on Monday.

In June, the OECD cut its 2015 growth forecast to 3.1 percent from the 3.7 percent it was forecasting last November. It is due to release new forecasts on Tuesday.

“We are going to put out numbers with maybe a bit of a cut in terms of the outlook, and in some regions of the world, a little bit more than a small cut,” OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria said in Dublin at a briefing on the Irish economy.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
