Global economic outlook weakens slightly: OECD
October 8, 2012 / 10:40 AM / 5 years ago

Global economic outlook weakens slightly: OECD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The outlook for the world’s major economies including the United States and Germany has deteriorated slightly, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said on Monday.

In its latest monthly report on the global economy, the Paris-based think-tank said its composite leading indicator (CLI) for the 33-nation OECD area fell to 100.1 in August from 100.2 in July, pointing to an ongoing trend of weakening growth.

The CLI for the euro area fell to 99.4 from 99.5, while the Group of Seven major nations - France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States - slipped by one point to 100.2.

Reporting By Vicky Buffery

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
