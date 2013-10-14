FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Belka sees period of 'neutral' monetary policy
October 15, 2013 / 12:02 AM / in 4 years

Poland's Belka sees period of 'neutral' monetary policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Polish inflation expectations are well anchored, and monetary policy is likely to remain neutral, central bank governor Marek Belka said on Monday during a visit to Mexico.

“(Inflation) is subdued. Expectations are also well anchored. I think we should probably expect a period of ... pretty neutral stance of monetary policy,” Belka told Reuters. He declined to say how long that “period” might last.

Poland’s central bank left interest rates unchanged earlier this month and reaffirmed its promise to keep them flat at least until December to give time for a gradual recovery in eastern Europe’s biggest economy to take hold.

Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Simon Gardner and David Brunnstrom

