China's economic growth to slow to 6.5 percent in 2016, more policy support seen: Reuters poll

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s economy is expected to slow to 6.5 percent this year, the weakest growth since 1990 and down from 6.9 pct in 2015, maintaining pressure on Beijing to offer more policy support, a Reuters poll showed.

The slowdown in the world’s second biggest economy is seen keeping policymakers focused on boosting activity, as markets and investors globally remain wary about the government’s ability to manage the transition from manufacturing-driven growth to one reliant on services and consumption.

These fears have been fed by last year’s summer meltdown in China’s stock market, a bungled rescue attempt by authorities and an unexpected devaluation of the yuan in August.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey of 65 analysts is for 6.5 percent growth in 2016 - the weakest in a quarter of a century - and 6.3 percent in 2017, dragged down by depressed demand at home and abroad, industrial overcapacity, and faltering investment.

“Due to these rebalancing dynamics, we expect Chinese output expansion to slow to 6.4% this year,” Scotiabank analyst Tuuli McCully wrote in a recent research report.

In an attempt to avoid a hard landing, China’s central bank has cut lending rates six times since November 2014 to 4.35 percent, and lowered the amount of cash that banks are required to hold as reserves to 17 percent.

Further policy support this year might include a 25-basis-point (bps) reduction in the benchmark interest rate and another 150 bps of cuts in the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves (RRR) by the end of 2016, the survey showed.

“The government will aim to maintain a relatively stable economic environment to mitigate the risk of disruptive market volatility amid the implementation of its ambitious structural reform agenda,” McCully said.

“Accordingly, we anticipate further fiscal intervention to be unveiled in the near term in order to counteract the strong decelerating forces the economy is facing.”

The survey’s highest GDP forecast was 6.9 percent for this year and the lowest was 5.9 percent.

China’s economy grew 6.9 percent in 2015, and the government has since set an economic target of between 6.5 to 7 percent growth for 2016. Beijing will release first quarter GDP data on April 15, set to show the economy growing at its slowest clip since the financial crisis.

Some China watchers suspect that real growth levels could be much lower than official data suggest.

Analysts also expect annual inflation to average 1.9 percent in 2016, before rising a touch to 2 percent in 2017, above previous forecasts.