ECB's latest measures may not boost inflation; quantitative easing could help: Reuters poll

A huge euro logo is pictured next to the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) before the bank's monthly news conference in Frankfurt August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

(Reuters) - It is still unclear whether the European Central Bank’s stimulus measures will have a material impact on inflation, according to economists in a Reuters poll, who said sovereign debt purchases could help boost the euro zone economy.

The currency bloc is stuck in a quagmire of weak growth and falling inflation with Germany, its strongest member, close to a recession, and prices falling in Italy, the third-largest economy in the 18-nation union.

The feeble recovery in peripheral countries now faces further risks from a downturn in financial markets, which are finally waking up to economic realities after being propped up for years by central bank liquidity.

Major stock markets in the currency bloc have tumbled more than 10 percent in the past month –- with Germany's Dax index .DAX and Italy's FTSE MIB .FTMIB, both down around 12 percent.

And, while a flight to safe-haven assets has pushed German 10-year Bund yields down to a meager 78 basis points, Greece’s plan for an early exit from its bailout has sent its borrowing costs shooting above 8 percent – deemed unsustainable to fund future debt.

The financial market turmoil comes at a time when deflation risks have sneaked out to stronger economies, fuelling concerns that weak activity could lead to a spiral of disinflation.

Over half of the 27 economists who answered an extra question in the poll said the ECB’s latest measures, including interest rate cuts, cheap loans for banks to lend to businesses and private asset purchases, would not help boost prices.

“The biggest risk at this point would be a further slide in inflation expectations, which is difficult to control with current measures,” said Elwin de Groot, economist at Rabobank.

Inflation in the euro zone fell to just 0.3 percent in September, its lowest level in nearly five years and far below the ECB’s medium-term inflation target of close to but below 2 percent.

That leaves almost no policy room for the central bank except to buy government debt. Eighteen of 21 economists said if the ECB does buy sovereign bonds, like the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England have done, it will probably do so by June next year.

A sovereign debt purchase plan by the ECB, years after its peers embarked on such programs, is riddled with political challenges. German officials are staunchly opposed, while also focusing squarely on balancing their budget and nudging other euro zone members to rein in spending. [ECILT/DE]

But years of austerity and budgetary cuts have led to high unemployment, denting demand for goods and services and pushing inflation lower. In Spain and Greece one person in every four is jobless.

And France, which has avoided any serious degree of budget austerity over the past few years, is struggling to generate any growth despite this ongoing spending. [ECILT/FR]

“A quantitative easing program alone may not be effective enough for inflation to reach the ECB’s targets,” said Elmar Voelker, economist at LBBW in Berlin.

“A comprehensive clean-up in the banking sector is a decisive prerequisite, in our view, for the ECB’s policy easing to work through to the real economy.”

Effects of weak demand have filtered through to growth projections too. The euro zone economy is predicted to expand by a feeble 0.2 percent this quarter and 0.3 percent in the first three months of 2015.

The poll forecast growth of 1.2 percent for next year as a whole, down slightly from last month’s poll and a tad lower than the International Monetary Fund’s 1.3 percent forecast.

Economists have yet again shied away from predicting negative inflation numbers in the poll although they still expect prices to rise by much less on an annual basis than the ECB’s 2 percent target until 2016.

Inflation is expected to average 0.5 percent this quarter, down from 0.6 percent predicted earlier. Next year it is likely to average 1.0 percent, followed by 1.4 percent in 2016.

Twenty two of 25 economists who answered an extra question said it wasn’t too late for a sovereign debt purchase program to be effective in raising inflation.

Among the euro zone countries that took an international bailout and have had to impose strict austerity, Ireland is expected to lead with 4.4 percent growth this year, followed by 3.0 percent in 2015, a sharp upgrade from the last survey.

But economists also predicted budget deficit cuts would be slightly relaxed this year and in 2015 across each of these economies compared with estimates in a poll three months ago.

Greece’s economy, which has been mired in a depression, is expected to expand by 0.4 percent in 2014 and 1.7 percent in 2015, while the Spanish economy is predicted to grow 1.2 percent and 1.7 percent. [ECILT/IT]