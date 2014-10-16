German economy to skirt recession but growth seen subdued: Reuters poll

Loading cranes are seen at a shipping terminal in the harbour in Hamburg September 18, 2014. Picture taken September 18. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German economy should skirt recession but probably failed to grow at all over the past half year, with few signs it can drive a euro zone recovery in coming months, consensus forecasts from a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

The 0.2 percent third quarter growth expected in the survey of 36 economists would cancel out the 0.2 percent contraction reported between April and June.

Worries about Germany’s deteriorating economic outlook in the midst of a euro zone that is floundering and barely generating any inflation have led to heavy selling on European stock markets alongside a tumble in world oil prices, while yields on safe-haven German Bund have tumbled to record lows.

“Germany’s near-term economic outlook has weakened and there is a serious risk of a renewed recession. But the Government is staunchly opposed to providing fiscal support,” Capital Economics’ European economists wrote in a report.

Growth is expected to pick up only slightly to 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter, the poll showed.

Amid growing international pressure to boost public spending, Germany’s Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has stuck with his target of a balanced budget with no new debt starting next year.

A cautious Berlin government this week slashed its growth forecasts for this year and next to 1.2 and 1.3 percent respectively - more pessimistic than the poll consensus of 1.5 percent for both years.

DOMESTIC DEMAND HOPES

At the start of the year, the German economy was powering ahead with 0.7 percent quarterly growth. Since then it has lost steam, and gloomy data on exports, industrial output and orders in recent days has triggered further alarm.

“August’s slump in industrial production and exports and the recent sharp drop in survey indices like the Ifo Business Climate Indicator seem to confirm that an underlying slowdown is under way,” wrote Capital Economics economists.

But with employment at a record high, wages rising and inflation moderate, most Germans have more money in their pockets. Berlin is relying on private consumption, and broader domestic demand, for growth as exports are expected to be weak.

“One cannot rule out a technical recession, but we actually expect positive though very small growth rates for the second half of the year,” said Stefan Kipar, an economist at Bayern LB, one of the more optimistic in the poll.

“Consumption will be the most important pillar next year too when the minimum wage comes into effect. That will lead to further gains in purchasing power,” he added.

Private consumption will increase by 1.1 percent this year and by 1.4 percent next, the Reuters poll showed.

Exports are expected to rise 3.4 percent this year and 4.3 percent in 2015 but, despite a weaker euro EUR=, they will be outstripped by imports, tipped to increase 4.3 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively.

A Reuters poll earlier this month showed the euro, already down seven percent this year, will weaken further to $1.22 in a year as the possibility of further stimulus from the ECB due to deflation risks will drag it lower. [EUR/POLL]

German inflation, predicted to average 1.0 percent this year and 1.5 percent in 2015, might help stave off deflation in the wider euro zone.

But forecasts were slashed for euro zone inflation to 0.5 percent in 2014 and 1.0 in 2015 compared with 0.6 and 1.1 percent in last month’s poll. [ECILT/EU]