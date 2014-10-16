Italy growth prospects wilt, deficit to hit EU limit: Reuters poll

Euro coins are seen on the figure of a pair of hands, which are painted in Italy's colour national colours, on the ground in downtown Rome August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s growth prospects have slumped dramatically since the summer and economists now widely expect the euro zone’s third-largest economy to shrink for a third consecutive year in 2014, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

The median forecast of nearly 30 economists surveyed in the past week is for a 0.2 contraction in gross domestic product in 2014, 0.5 percentage points below the previous Reuters quarterly poll, conducted in July.

Growth expectations for 2015 dropped to 0.5 percent from 1.1 percent in July. The latest forecasts are broadly in line with those of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s government, which slashed its targets at the end of September.

Renzi has staked his credibility on reforms to revive the euro zone’s most chronically sluggish economy, which has not had a quarter of growth for three years and is in the European Union’s crosshairs because of its sky-high debt.

He has promised to boost growth, create jobs and speed up a cumbersome legal system, and on Monday pledged to reduce taxes by 18 billion euros ($22.8 billion) in 2015.

That includes a tax cut announced in April, which has already put 80 euros a month in the pockets of low earners but has not discernibly affected domestic demand, which is forecast to shrink this year by 0.3 percent

The brisk 39-year-old premier overcame fierce opposition last month to gain support for plans to ease hiring and firing, but any law is unlikely to be passed until well into next year.

Italy’s benchmark stock index .FTMIB has taken a beating in recent days as the outlook for euro zone has worsened. It has now lost almost all the 20 percent it gained in the two months after Renzi’s appointment.

“I think Renzi is as good as it gets, really, in terms of the motivation to make reforms that Italy needs. The problem is that it’s been this way for so long and ... you’re moving against a lot of vested interests,” said Sarah Pemberton of London-based consultancy Capital Economics.

“It was positive that he got his labor market reform through the Senate, but that’s the first hurdle of many,” Pemberton said.

The poll supported Renzi’s battlecry that Italy will respect the EU’s threshold on the public deficit relative to output, forecasting it to hit the limit squarely at 3 percent.

Italian public debt, the second-highest in the euro zone relative to output, should be 134.7 percent at the end of this year and rise to a record-high 135.2 percent in 2015, the poll found.

Italy’s struggles contrast starkly with the recovery in progress in the euro zone’s fourth-largest economy, Spain, which is set to grow 1.7 percent in 2015, according to a separate Reuters poll of 36 economists.

Spain has dipped in and out of recession since a decade-long property bubble burst in 2008. Spain’s slump battered the construction sector, left one in four workers jobless, and prompted a costly European bailout.

But Spain is already deflating, a fate economists in the poll say Italy will escape. Italian inflation is expected to pick up to 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter of this year and average 0.7 percent next year.

Still, that is unlikely to help overall euro zone prices, which are predicted to rise by much less on an annual basis than the ECB’s target - just below 2.0 percent - until 2016. [ECILT/EU]