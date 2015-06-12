South Africa's repo rate to climb to 6 percent in July: Reuters poll

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of South Africa will hike interest rates in July, five months earlier than previously thought, as inflation threatens to hit the upper ceiling of the central bank’s target, a Reuters poll found.

This week’s poll of over 20 economists suggests the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) will raise interest rates 25 basis points to 6.00 percent in July. Last month’s consensus had pointed to a November rate rise.

The Bank would like to have inflation between 3-6 percent, but upward pressure from more expensive crude and electricity price increases are pushing the SARB to hike.

”We see the next hike in July and that will be 25 basis

points,” said Gina Schoeman, an economist at Citi.

The survey also showed economists see a quicker and more sustained breach of the target. Inflation will average 6.0 percent in the last quarter of this year and be above target in the first half of next year.

“The electricity tariff increases that will be announced on June 29 look to mimic the SARB inflation profile to ours more closely, which means out of target long enough to justify additional rate hikes,” Schoeman said.

Inflation is expected to average 4.9 percent this year and 6.1 percent next.

Over the past month the Reserve Bank has been preparing the market for what will be the first hike in rates since July, when it kicked off its tightening cycle with a 25 basis points rise to 5.75 percent. Rates have been steady since then.

The South African Reserve Bank told Reuters earlier this month it was worried inflation expectations were anchored at the top end and that even small rate hikes would help tame the pressures.

“Their communication to the market means the market has fully priced in the chance of a 25 basis point rate hike, which means if they do not hike, what will get punished is the currency and increase their inflation profile anyway,” said Schoeman.

Emerging market currencies -- including the rand -- will weaken further when the U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates for the first time in almost a decade, probably in September, although for now investors appear relatively calm about the prospect.

GROWTH TO TAKE A BACK SEAT

Mounting inflation pressures mean the Bank has ruled out any rate cuts in the near future, despite poor economic growth prospects.

Growth expectations were unchanged at 2.0 percent for this year and 2.4 percent next, but that picture could change easily with electricity supply constraints still viewed as the most likely depressor.

Other growth impediments this year include the prospect of higher interest rates and potentially higher-than-inflation wage demands.

Wage negotiations have become a hotbed for work disruptions, mainly in South Africa’s mining industry, and wage talks in the gold industry are set to begin this month as the previous two-year pay agreement expires soon.

The record platinum stoppage last year slowed growth in Africa’s most advanced economy and forced strike-hit companies to restructure assets and put some mines up for sale.