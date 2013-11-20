Fed to cut bond purchases in March; job outlook improving: Poll

Traders watch U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairman Ben Bernanke's news conference on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS) - RTX13QE5

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is on track to begin reducing its monthly bond purchases by March, with a small chance it could do so as soon as January, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

But it will probably also bolster its commitment to keep interest rates at record lows to soften the blow.

The Fed’s decision in September to delay the “taper” came as a surprise and has lit a fire under global stock markets, sending Wall Street to record highs as it quickly became clear there would be no scaling back of stimulus for a while.

But a sharp downward revision to the consensus for growth in the current quarter, to 1.8 percent from 2.3 percent, supports the case for caution, even if economists are still projecting sturdy 2.5 percent growth for all of next year.

“We think the Fed will be patient,” said Thomas Costerg, an economist at Standard Chartered. “(They) will want to wait for more evidence that growth, and to a lesser degree inflation, can accelerate before tapering.”

That echoes comments on Tuesday from Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans, one of the more dovish members of the Fed’s policy-setting committee.

“A couple more meetings (before we taper), to have greater assurance that the labor market improvement is sustainable, would be quite welcome,” Evans said.

The latest Reuters poll also shows a brightening jobs outlook. Nearly a third of economists are now forecasting a drop in the jobless rate to 6.5 percent or below by the end of next year, up from just one-fifth in a poll taken one month ago.

The Fed, which holds its next two policy meeting in December and January, has pledged to keep interest rates near zero at least until that rate falls to 6.5 percent, provided inflation remains under control.

The latest consensus shows the jobless rate dropping below 6.5 percent by the second quarter of 2015.

The optimism follows strong October data, which revealed 204,000 jobs created during the month, well above expectations.

But that report was an exception to what has been a painfully slow employment recovery from the Great Recession, which ended many years ago.

Inflation is set to remain benign, with a pickup to 2.0 percent on average as measured by the consumer price index (CPI) by late next year. Both CPI and core CPI are expected to average below 2 percent over the next year.

In the meantime, the Fed will carry on creating $85 billion of new money every month by purchasing bonds for its own portfolio, which has quadrupled to $3.9 trillion through three asset purchase programs since the financial crisis.

Of the 62 analysts in the Reuters poll who provided projections on tapering, 35 said the Fed would buy fewer bonds in March while 17 said purchases would be trimmed in January, when Janet Yellen is set to replace Ben Bernanke as Fed chair.

More than half still stay that the first trim to the purchase program will be $10 billion, but there are several economists calling for a larger amount, as high as $35 billion.

The Fed will probably opt to cut back on purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in equal amounts.

Slightly more than half of the economists polled say the central bank will alter its guidance to signal it plans to keep rates near zero for even longer.

Bernanke said on Tuesday that the Fed is in no rush to tighten policy, even if the job market improves significantly.

“The target for the federal funds rate is likely to remain near zero for a considerable time after the asset purchases end, perhaps well after the unemployment threshold is crossed,” he said in a speech to the National Economists Club.

A number of officials also appear open to lowering the unemployment threshold. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota has floated a plan to drop the target to 5.5 percent.